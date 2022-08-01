HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Reduced by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,613 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,004,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 37,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

