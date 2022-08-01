Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 2.6% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 435,033 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 377,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.22. 13,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

