Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Invests $216,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. DraftKings accounts for 0.5% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its position in DraftKings by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in DraftKings by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in DraftKings by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,075,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

