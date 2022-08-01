Helmet.insure Market Cap Reaches $833,167.79 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $833,167.79 and approximately $41,109.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,905,500 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

