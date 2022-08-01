Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.66.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.99. 6,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,449. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $16,938,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 26.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 396,491 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187,809 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

