Hermez Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.65 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $17.36 million and $1.65 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $3.69 or 0.00016060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

