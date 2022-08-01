Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.556 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.2%.

NYSE HESM opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at $99,971.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 195,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 185,100 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

