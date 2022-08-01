HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $486,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

