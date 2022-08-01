Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Up 7.3%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.57 and last traded at $50.36. 8,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 423,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $652.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett by 766.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
