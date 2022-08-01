Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,082.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.07) to GBX 1,250 ($15.06) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.37) to GBX 1,067 ($12.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Investec upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.78) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($13.96) to GBX 1,194 ($14.39) in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Hiscox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

