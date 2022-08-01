Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,236,293 shares.The stock last traded at $26.21 and had previously closed at $25.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $33.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,067 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after purchasing an additional 476,123 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,410,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares during the period.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

