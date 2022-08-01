Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEAR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.