Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 463,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

