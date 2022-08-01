Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HOTH traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,913. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.37% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hoth Therapeutics

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Hoth Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

