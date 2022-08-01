HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 800 ($9.64) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 525 ($6.33) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a GBX 720 ($8.67) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 635 ($7.65) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 600.80 ($7.24).

HSBA opened at GBX 552.90 ($6.66) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £110.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 525.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 519.21. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.83).

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($90,542.17).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

