HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of HubSpot worth $63,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after acquiring an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,289,000 after acquiring an additional 114,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $44,508,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.60.

HUBS stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $309.49. 8,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,758. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

