Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 0.4 %

Humana stock opened at $482.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.13 and its 200-day moving average is $440.76. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.44.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.