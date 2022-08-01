HUNT (HUNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.28 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. HUNT has a market cap of $60.28 million and approximately $119.26 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,433.66 or 1.00009639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00130552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033264 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

