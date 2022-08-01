Huntsman (HUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HUN opened at $28.96 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 6.0% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Huntsman by 15.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
