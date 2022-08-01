Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $374,217.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $22,911.45 or 0.99872306 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $892.87 million and $374,217.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.
About Huobi BTC
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.
Huobi BTC Coin Trading
