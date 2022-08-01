Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $374,217.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $22,911.45 or 0.99872306 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $892.87 million and $374,217.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

