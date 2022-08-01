Hxro Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.11 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $89.11 million and approximately $24,534.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hxro has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,453.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004363 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00130798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00032930 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,521,116 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

