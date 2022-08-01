Hydro Price Tops $0.0046 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Hydro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro has a market cap of $381,024.20 and approximately $15,152.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,104.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003890 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004448 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00129917 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032610 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
About Hydro
Hydro (HYDRO) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.