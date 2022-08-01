HyperCash (HC) One Day Volume Hits $201,981.00

HyperCash (HC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $201,981.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.94 or 0.99906905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00213215 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00256791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00116267 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00051666 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000207 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

