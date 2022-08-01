IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,420,000 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the June 30th total of 19,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 4.4 %

IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,379,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $795.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.28.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

