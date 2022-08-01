Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEP stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $53.75. 17,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,553. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.88%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -459.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

