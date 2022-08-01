ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 93.9% in July

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 567,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 923,308 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ICL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

ICL Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 976,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,998. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.2918 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.94%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

