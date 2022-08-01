ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,095,613 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.2918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ICL Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ICL Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.