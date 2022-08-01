Idena Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Idena has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $121,183.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idena has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,166,994 coins and its circulating supply is 61,403,298 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

