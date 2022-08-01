iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Head to Head Analysis

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Rating) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iEntertainment Network and Semrush, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Semrush 0 3 3 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Semrush has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.43%. Given Semrush’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semrush is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Semrush’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Semrush $188.00 million 9.12 -$3.29 million ($0.05) -243.20

iEntertainment Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semrush.

Risk & Volatility

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Semrush -3.57% -3.91% -2.82%

Summary

Semrush beats iEntertainment Network on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc. and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

