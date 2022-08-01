IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 97.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $169.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $3,167,911. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

