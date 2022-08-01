IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $29.03 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.4368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

