ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Tops $15,085.30

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $15,085.30 and approximately $427.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00262004 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,923,912 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

