ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $999.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.97. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $672,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 50.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 87,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

