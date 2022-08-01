Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

