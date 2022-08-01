Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Up 31.3% in July

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXH. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Human Capital by 3,951.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 454,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Human Capital Stock Down 50.0 %

Industrial Human Capital stock traded down $10.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.08. 199,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Industrial Human Capital has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Industrial Human Capital Company Profile

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

