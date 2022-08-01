Inseego (INSG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $2.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Inseego has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at $107,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 44.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inseego in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

