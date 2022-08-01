Insider Buying: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Acquires 5,400 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$83.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,994.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,923,926.74.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$528,889.76.

On Monday, July 25th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,138.03.

On Friday, July 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,338.81.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$84.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,060.02.

On Monday, July 18th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$82.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,580.90.

On Friday, July 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$83.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,658.88.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$87.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,461.78.

On Monday, July 11th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$88.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$397,763.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 2,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$89.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,710.13.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$89.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$331,121.88.

Cogeco Communications stock traded down C$0.79 on Monday, reaching C$82.89. 51,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,968. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$81.44 and a twelve month high of C$119.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 31.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCA shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

