Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Neil J. Kaback acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,781.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.20 on Monday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $482.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 30.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

