Insider Buying: Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) EVP Purchases 4,335 Shares of Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) EVP James Arthur Fairweather purchased 4,335 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $14,825.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. 218,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $579.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,320,000. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,806 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 449.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,461 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

