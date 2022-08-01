Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,629.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.72. 280,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,789,575. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.88.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

