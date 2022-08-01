Insider Selling: Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Sells 56,411 Shares of Stock

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) insider Tim Lawlor sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.49), for a total value of £163,591.90 ($197,098.67).

CSP stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 288 ($3.47). The company had a trading volume of 297,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,129. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. Countryside Partnerships PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 217.60 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.50 ($6.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.81.

CSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($2.89) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.12) to GBX 260 ($3.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Countryside Partnerships presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 370 ($4.46).

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

