Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Sells $132,000.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

IRDM opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,471.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

