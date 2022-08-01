Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells 7,145 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $708.99. The company had a trading volume of 442,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,022. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $641.35 and a 200-day moving average of $658.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.58.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

