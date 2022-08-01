Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.