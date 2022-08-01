Insight 2811 Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.55. 126,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,162. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

