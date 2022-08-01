Insight 2811 Inc. Has $337,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 590,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,451,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

