Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

