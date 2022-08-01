Insight 2811 Inc. Invests $449,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,336 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,995,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.79. 76,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

