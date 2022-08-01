Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 8.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Roblox Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:RBLX traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,739,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

