Inspirato (ISPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Inspirato has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. On average, analysts expect Inspirato to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99.

ISPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspirato currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at $1,794,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

